Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Zilina 0 MFK Kosice 1 Saturday, March 16 Laugaricio Trencin 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Slovan Bratislava 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Spartak Myjava 1 Ruzomberok 0 Spartak Trnava 2 Tatran Presov 1 Friday, March 15 FK Senica 2 Nitra 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 22 13 6 3 38 20 45 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 22 9 8 5 34 26 35 3 MFK Kosice 22 10 5 7 30 23 35 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 22 10 5 7 28 22 35 ------------------------- 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 22 8 7 7 31 29 31 6 Ruzomberok 22 8 7 7 23 24 31 7 Zilina 22 6 11 5 24 16 29 8 Spartak Myjava 22 7 5 10 30 31 26 9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 22 6 8 8 19 20 26 10 Tatran Presov 22 6 5 11 16 29 23 11 Spartak Trnava 22 5 7 10 19 36 22 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 22 5 4 13 24 40 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint