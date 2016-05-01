May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 MFK Skalica 1 Spartak Myjava 2 Saturday, April 30 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 2 FK Senica 1 Podbrezova 3 Ruzomberok 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 29 23 3 3 61 22 72 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 29 20 6 3 47 18 66 3 Spartak Myjava 30 16 5 9 36 32 53 4 Spartak Trnava 29 13 6 10 40 35 45 ------------------------- 5 Zilina 29 13 5 11 55 38 44 6 DAC Dunajska Streda 30 12 7 11 37 34 43 7 Ruzomberok 30 11 8 11 38 39 41 8 Podbrezova 30 8 6 16 37 44 30 9 FK Senica 30 7 8 15 29 44 29 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 30 6 9 15 33 53 27 11 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 30 6 7 17 28 51 25 ------------------------- 12 MFK Skalica 30 5 6 19 27 58 21 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 AS Trencin v Spartak Trnava (1700) Zilina v Slovan Bratislava (1830)