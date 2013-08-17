Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 17 Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Myjava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Nitra 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 FK Senica 1 MFK Kosice 0 Spartak Trnava 1 Zilina 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FK Senica 5 4 1 0 12 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Ruzomberok 5 3 2 0 13 9 11 3 Spartak Myjava 6 3 1 2 12 15 10 ------------------------- 4 Laugaricio Trencin 6 3 0 3 18 10 9 ------------------------- 5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 6 2 3 1 10 6 9 6 Zilina 6 2 3 1 13 11 9 7 Slovan Bratislava 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 8 MFK Kosice 6 2 1 3 6 5 7 9 Spartak Trnava 6 2 1 3 8 12 7 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 6 2 1 3 6 10 7 11 Nitra 6 0 2 4 11 19 2 ------------------------- 12 DAC Dunajska Streda 6 0 2 4 2 14 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 18 Slovan Bratislava v Ruzomberok (1700)