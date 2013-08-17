Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 17
Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Myjava 3
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Nitra 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3
FK Senica 1 MFK Kosice 0
Spartak Trnava 1 Zilina 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FK Senica 5 4 1 0 12 4 13
-------------------------
2 Ruzomberok 5 3 2 0 13 9 11
3 Spartak Myjava 6 3 1 2 12 15 10
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 6 3 0 3 18 10 9
-------------------------
5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 6 2 3 1 10 6 9
6 Zilina 6 2 3 1 13 11 9
7 Slovan Bratislava 4 2 1 1 9 5 7
8 MFK Kosice 6 2 1 3 6 5 7
9 Spartak Trnava 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
11 Nitra 6 0 2 4 11 19 2
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 6 0 2 4 2 14 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 18
Slovan Bratislava v Ruzomberok (1700)