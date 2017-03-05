March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Podbrezova 2 Zilina 2
Slovan Bratislava 3 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1
Saturday, March 4
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Ruzomberok 1
Tatran Presov 1 AS Trencin 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 20 15 3 2 58 16 48
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 20 13 2 5 37 22 41
3 Podbrezova 20 10 7 3 24 13 37
-------------------------
4 Ruzomberok 20 7 7 6 35 29 28
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 20 7 6 7 20 26 27
6 AS Trencin 20 7 4 9 30 37 25
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 20 5 8 7 25 25 23
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 20 6 4 10 23 36 22
9 FK Senica 20 5 5 10 17 23 20
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 20 4 5 11 20 35 17
11 Tatran Presov 20 2 7 11 11 38 13
-------------------------
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup