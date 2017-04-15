Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 AS Trencin 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Podbrezova 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 FK Senica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 24 18 4 2 68 20 58 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 24 15 3 6 42 26 48 3 Podbrezova 24 10 7 7 27 23 37 ------------------------- 4 AS Trencin 25 10 5 10 39 40 35 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 23 9 7 7 42 32 34 6 DAC Dunajska Streda 24 7 10 7 29 27 31 7 Spartak Trnava 24 8 7 9 22 29 31 8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 25 8 5 12 32 45 29 9 FK Senica 25 6 6 13 20 28 24 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 24 5 6 13 24 41 21 11 Tatran Presov 24 3 8 13 14 48 17 ------------------------- Sparta Myjava expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Ruzomberok v Slovan Bratislava (1320) Spartak Trnava v Tatran Presov (1530)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A