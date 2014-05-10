May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 10
Laugaricio Trencin 3 Ruzomberok 0
FK Senica 1 Zilina 4
Slovan Bratislava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Spartak Myjava 0 MFK Kosice 1
Spartak Trnava 4 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Slovan Bratislava 30 21 3 6 57 29 66
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 30 17 5 8 68 32 56
3 Spartak Trnava 30 16 5 9 46 36 53
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 30 13 6 11 43 42 45
-------------------------
5 MFK Kosice 30 12 7 11 36 34 43
6 Spartak Myjava 30 12 6 12 43 47 42
7 Ruzomberok 30 12 5 13 47 49 41
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 30 11 7 12 44 43 40
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 30 10 5 15 32 41 35
10 Zilina 30 9 7 14 45 47 34
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 29 7 7 15 25 52 28
-------------------------
12 Nitra 29 4 7 18 26 60 19
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 11
DAC Dunajska Streda v Nitra (1700)