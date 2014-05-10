May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 10 Laugaricio Trencin 3 Ruzomberok 0 FK Senica 1 Zilina 4 Slovan Bratislava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Spartak Myjava 0 MFK Kosice 1 Spartak Trnava 4 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Slovan Bratislava 30 21 3 6 57 29 66 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 30 17 5 8 68 32 56 3 Spartak Trnava 30 16 5 9 46 36 53 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 30 13 6 11 43 42 45 ------------------------- 5 MFK Kosice 30 12 7 11 36 34 43 6 Spartak Myjava 30 12 6 12 43 47 42 7 Ruzomberok 30 12 5 13 47 49 41 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 30 11 7 12 44 43 40 9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 30 10 5 15 32 41 35 10 Zilina 30 9 7 14 45 47 34 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 29 7 7 15 25 52 28 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 29 4 7 18 26 60 19 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 DAC Dunajska Streda v Nitra (1700)