Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 Zilina 3 Slovan Bratislava 0 Saturday, September 13 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1 aband.50' FK Senica 1 Ruzomberok 0 MFK Kosice 3 Podbrezova 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Friday, September 12 Spartak Myjava 2 Spartak Trnava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 9 5 3 1 17 6 18 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 7 5 2 0 14 5 17 3 Slovan Bratislava 7 5 0 2 14 10 15 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 9 3 5 1 11 11 14 ------------------------- 5 DAC Dunajska Streda 9 2 5 2 10 9 11 6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 9 2 5 2 7 11 11 7 Spartak Myjava 9 3 1 5 7 9 10 8 Podbrezova 9 3 1 5 7 11 10 9 Spartak Trnava 8 2 2 4 7 9 8 10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 8 1 5 2 6 10 8 11 Ruzomberok 9 1 4 4 7 10 7 ------------------------- 12 MFK Kosice 9 2 1 6 13 19 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 13 Dukla Banska Bystrica v Laugaricio Trencin (1530) aband.50'