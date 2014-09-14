Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Zilina 3 Slovan Bratislava 0
Saturday, September 13
Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1 aband.50'
FK Senica 1 Ruzomberok 0
MFK Kosice 3 Podbrezova 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Friday, September 12
Spartak Myjava 2 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 9 5 3 1 17 6 18
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 7 5 2 0 14 5 17
3 Slovan Bratislava 7 5 0 2 14 10 15
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 9 3 5 1 11 11 14
-------------------------
5 DAC Dunajska Streda 9 2 5 2 10 9 11
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 9 2 5 2 7 11 11
7 Spartak Myjava 9 3 1 5 7 9 10
8 Podbrezova 9 3 1 5 7 11 10
9 Spartak Trnava 8 2 2 4 7 9 8
10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 8 1 5 2 6 10 8
11 Ruzomberok 9 1 4 4 7 10 7
-------------------------
12 MFK Kosice 9 2 1 6 13 19 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
