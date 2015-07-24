Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 FK Senica 1 Ruzomberok 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Myjava 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 ------------------------- 2 MFK Skalica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 AS Trencin 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Ruzomberok 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 7 FK Senica 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Zilina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Podbrezova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 12 Spartak Trnava 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 Podbrezova v AS Trencin (1500) MFK Skalica v MFK Zemplin Michalovce (1700) Sunday, July 26 DAC Dunajska Streda v Spartak Trnava (1700) Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1700) Slovan Bratislava v Spartak Myjava (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.