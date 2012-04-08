April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Slovan Bratislava 0 Spartak Trnava 0
Saturday, April 7
Laugaricio Trencin 5 Nitra 2
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Ruzomberok 1
FK Senica 1 Zilina 1
MFK Kosice 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1
Tatran Presov 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 26 14 9 3 42 23 51
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 26 14 7 5 32 19 49
3 Slovan Bratislava 26 13 8 5 37 28 47
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 26 12 10 4 37 19 46
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 26 11 7 8 30 29 40
6 Ruzomberok 26 9 9 8 34 27 36
7 Laugaricio Trencin 26 8 9 9 37 40 33
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 26 8 7 11 33 36 31
9 Nitra 26 6 12 8 26 31 30
10 MFK Kosice 26 6 7 13 22 32 25
11 Tatran Presov 26 3 10 13 13 30 19
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 26 4 1 21 15 44 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation