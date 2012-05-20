May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Slovak championship on Sunday.
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Zilina 2
Nitra 0 Spartak Trnava 2
MFK Kosice 0 FK Senica 0
Ruzomberok 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
Tatran Presov 2 Slovan Bratislava 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 Laugaricio Trencin 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Zilina 33 19 10 4 52 27 67
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 33 19 8 6 44 22 65
3 Slovan Bratislava 33 16 11 6 48 35 59
4 FK Senica 33 15 12 6 47 23 57
-------------------------
5 Laugaricio Trencin 33 12 12 9 51 49 48
6 Ruzomberok 33 11 11 11 39 34 44
7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 33 11 8 14 34 43 41
8 Nitra 33 9 12 12 33 39 39
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 33 9 10 14 37 44 37
10 Tatran Presov 33 7 12 14 23 35 33
11 MFK Kosice 33 6 11 16 25 40 29
-------------------------
R12 DAC Dunajska Streda 33 5 1 27 21 63 16
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League
12: Relegation