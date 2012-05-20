May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship on Sunday. DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Zilina 2 Nitra 0 Spartak Trnava 2 MFK Kosice 0 FK Senica 0 Ruzomberok 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Tatran Presov 2 Slovan Bratislava 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 Laugaricio Trencin 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Zilina 33 19 10 4 52 27 67 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Trnava 33 19 8 6 44 22 65 3 Slovan Bratislava 33 16 11 6 48 35 59 4 FK Senica 33 15 12 6 47 23 57 ------------------------- 5 Laugaricio Trencin 33 12 12 9 51 49 48 6 Ruzomberok 33 11 11 11 39 34 44 7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 33 11 8 14 34 43 41 8 Nitra 33 9 12 12 33 39 39 9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 33 9 10 14 37 44 37 10 Tatran Presov 33 7 12 14 23 35 33 11 MFK Kosice 33 6 11 16 25 40 29 ------------------------- R12 DAC Dunajska Streda 33 5 1 27 21 63 16 -------------------------

C - Champion

R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 12: Relegation