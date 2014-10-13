LJUBLJANA Oct 13 Seemingly over two years ago, Milivoje Novakovic's international career reached a new high last week when the 35-year old striker hauled Slovenia back into contention for a Euro 2016 berth.

The Slovenians lost their opening Group E qualifier at Estonia 1-0 before Novakovic scored all three goals in their 1-0 home win over Switzerland on Thursday and Sunday's 2-0 victory in Lithuania.

The results left Slovenia well placed to challenge for a top-two finish and an automatic berth in the 24-nation tournament in France, with England leading the way on a maximum nine points.

Having returned from a year-long international retirement in February 2012, Novakovic hinted he would be back to his best when he scored a hat-trick against Norway in a World Cup qualifier.

The Slovenians missed out on this year's tournament in Brazil and Novakovic, now plying his trade for Japanese J-League side Shimizu S-Pulse, said they must not get carried away.

"We got the results we wanted but we must keep our feet firmly on the ground," he told the Slovenian Football Association's website (www.nzs.si) on Monday.

"The two wins will certainly have improved the atmosphere within the national team and we must work hard to maintain the good vibe with the support of our fans," added Novakovic, who scored 74 league goals in 166 appearances for German side Cologne between 2006 and 2014.

Slovenia visit England on Nov. 15 and host San Marino on March 27 before their home fixture against Roy Hodgson's team on June 14.

Coach Srecko Katanec believes getting the games against England out of the way midway through the campaign would be a blessing in disguise for his team in the home straight.

"The battle for Euro 2016 berths is likely to go down to the wire and we have a seemingly easier fixture list in the latter stages," he said.

"We made life difficult for ourselves with a poor start as usual, but we played two good games under pressure."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Ed Osmond)