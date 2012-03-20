Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Slovenian championship on Tuesday. Koper 3 Rudar Velenje 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 24 17 4 3 54 26 55 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 24 12 7 5 42 27 43 3 ND Gorica 24 11 6 7 37 26 39 ------------------------- 4 Mura 05 24 11 5 8 30 30 38 ------------------------- 5 Koper 25 9 7 9 33 29 34 6 Rudar Velenje 25 8 7 10 40 37 31 7 MIK Celje 24 7 7 10 30 35 28 8 Domzale 24 8 4 12 28 38 28 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 24 5 7 12 27 42 22 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 24 4 4 16 10 41 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 21 Mura 05 v Domzale (1400) ND Gorica v Nafta Lendava (1400) MIK Celje v Triglav Gorenjska (1400) Olimpija Ljubljana v Maribor (1700) Saturday, March 24 Domzale v Nafta Lendava (1200) Rudar Velenje v ND Gorica (1600) Sunday, March 25 Mura 05 v Olimpija Ljubljana (1300) Triglav Gorenjska v Koper (1300) Maribor v MIK Celje (1500)
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.