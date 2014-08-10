Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
NK Krka 2 NK Zavrc 3
NK Radomlje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 4
Saturday, August 9
Koper 0 MIK Celje 2
Maribor 2 ND Gorica 1
Rudar Velenje 0 Domzale 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 4 4 0 0 5 0 12
-------------------------
2 Maribor 3 3 0 0 6 3 9
3 NK Zavrc 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
-------------------------
4 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
-------------------------
5 MIK Celje 4 2 0 2 5 2 6
6 Koper 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
7 Rudar Velenje 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
8 NK Krka 4 1 0 3 5 10 3
-------------------------
9 ND Gorica 4 0 0 4 2 6 0
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 4 0 0 4 5 11 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation