April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 ND Gorica 1 MIK Celje 1 Rudar Velenje 0 Maribor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 29 19 7 3 57 22 64 ------------------------- 2 Domzale 28 14 6 8 52 30 48 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 28 14 6 8 40 27 48 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 29 12 9 8 39 34 45 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 29 11 8 10 36 33 41 6 Koper 28 9 10 9 29 33 37 7 Rudar Velenje 29 9 8 12 41 42 35 8 NK Krsko 28 6 12 10 30 40 30 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 28 7 7 14 27 43 28 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 28 1 7 20 19 66 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 17 Aluminij Kidricevo v Koper (1400) Domzale v NK Krsko (1600) Olimpija Ljubljana v NK Radomlje (1815)