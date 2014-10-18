Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Koper 2 NK Zavrc 1
Maribor 1 MIK Celje 2
Rudar Velenje 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 13 9 2 2 17 6 29
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 7 5 1 25 8 26
3 Maribor 13 8 2 3 21 14 26
-------------------------
4 NK Zavrc 14 8 2 4 16 13 26
-------------------------
5 MIK Celje 14 6 6 2 19 8 24
6 Koper 14 6 1 7 16 20 19
7 Rudar Velenje 14 4 3 7 13 16 15
8 ND Gorica 13 2 3 8 10 16 9
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 13 2 2 9 11 26 8
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 13 1 2 10 8 29 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
NK Krka v Domzale (1300)
NK Radomlje v ND Gorica (1500)