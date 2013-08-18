Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 Triglav Gorenjska 1 Saturday, August 17 Koper 2 ND Gorica 1 NK Krka 3 NK Zavrc 4 Rudar Velenje 3 Domzale 1 Friday, August 16 Maribor 5 MIK Celje 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 5 5 0 0 19 3 15 ------------------------- 2 Rudar Velenje 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 3 Koper 6 3 2 1 10 10 11 ------------------------- 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 5 3 1 1 13 6 10 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 6 3 1 2 10 10 10 6 ND Gorica 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 7 Domzale 6 1 3 2 6 10 6 8 NK Krka 6 1 1 4 8 15 4 ------------------------- 9 MIK Celje 6 0 2 4 5 12 2 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 6 0 1 5 4 14 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation