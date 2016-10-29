UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 MIK Celje 0 NK Krsko 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 1 Domzale 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 15 10 2 3 21 10 32 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 14 9 3 2 26 12 30 3 Domzale 15 8 2 5 31 17 26 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 15 7 2 6 17 16 23 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 14 6 3 5 17 13 21 6 Koper 14 5 3 6 13 17 18 7 NK Krsko 15 4 5 6 16 23 17 8 Rudar Velenje 14 4 4 6 18 18 16 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 14 3 4 7 13 21 13 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 14 0 4 10 10 35 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Aluminij Kidricevo v Maribor (1300) NK Radomlje v Koper (1500) ND Gorica v Rudar Velenje (1700)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.