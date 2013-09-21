Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Domzale 4 MIK Celje 0 ND Gorica 3 Triglav Gorenjska 1 NK Krka 0 Koper 1 Rudar Velenje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 8 7 1 0 22 4 22 ------------------------- 2 ND Gorica 10 5 3 2 17 9 18 3 Koper 10 5 3 2 13 12 18 ------------------------- 4 NK Zavrc 9 5 2 2 15 13 17 ------------------------- 5 Rudar Velenje 9 5 1 3 13 10 16 6 Olimpija Ljubljana 9 4 1 4 17 16 13 7 Domzale 10 3 3 4 13 12 12 8 MIK Celje 10 2 2 6 8 18 8 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 9 1 1 7 8 19 4 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 10 1 1 8 6 19 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 NK Zavrc v Maribor (1700)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)