Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Domzale 3 NK Krka 0 MIK Celje 1 Maribor 3 NK Krsko 0 Rudar Velenje 0 Friday, October 16 NK Zavrc 1 ND Gorica 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 9 2 2 36 8 29 ------------------------- 2 ND Gorica 14 9 1 4 26 22 28 3 Domzale 14 7 4 3 22 10 25 ------------------------- 4 Maribor 14 7 4 3 26 15 25 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 14 6 4 4 16 14 22 6 Rudar Velenje 14 3 6 5 13 16 15 7 NK Krka 14 3 5 6 11 22 14 8 Koper 13 3 3 7 17 23 12 ------------------------- 9 NK Krsko 14 2 4 8 6 25 10 ------------------------- 10 MIK Celje 14 1 5 8 9 27 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Koper v Olimpija Ljubljana (1545)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.