May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 14
NK Krka 2 MIK Celje 2
Tuesday, May 13
Koper 1 Domzale 1
Maribor 2 Triglav Gorenjska 1
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 ND Gorica 2
Rudar Velenje 2 NK Zavrc 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maribor 34 23 4 7 76 30 73
-------------------------
2 Koper 34 19 6 9 47 34 63
3 Rudar Velenje 34 17 9 8 50 28 60
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 34 15 10 9 57 30 55
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 34 16 5 13 55 58 53
6 Domzale 34 10 14 10 46 34 44
7 Olimpija Ljubljana 34 10 6 18 33 53 36
8 MIK Celje 34 9 7 18 29 56 34
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 34 7 7 20 26 60 28
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 34 6 8 20 34 70 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation