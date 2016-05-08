May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
ND Gorica 0 Domzale 2
Saturday, May 7
NK Krka 0 NK Krsko 0
Olimpija Ljubljana 1 Maribor 2
Rudar Velenje 0 Koper 2
Friday, May 6
NK Zavrc 0 MIK Celje 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 33 19 8 6 68 24 65
-------------------------
2 Maribor 33 18 11 4 71 30 65
3 Domzale 33 14 11 8 46 28 53
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 33 13 7 13 43 46 46
-------------------------
5 MIK Celje 33 9 12 12 27 43 39
6 NK Krsko 33 10 9 14 23 45 39
7 NK Zavrc 33 9 11 13 31 39 38
8 Rudar Velenje 33 10 8 15 31 48 38
-------------------------
9 Koper 33 9 7 17 36 51 34
-------------------------
10 NK Krka 33 7 10 16 26 48 31
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation