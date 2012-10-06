Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Koper 1 Domzale 2 MIK Celje 0 ND Gorica 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 Mura 05 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 12 10 2 0 28 6 32 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 8 2 3 27 13 26 3 Domzale 13 7 1 5 13 11 22 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 13 4 6 3 9 9 18 ------------------------- 5 Koper 13 5 3 5 14 16 18 6 Aluminij Kidricevo 12 5 1 6 12 18 16 7 ND Gorica 13 3 3 7 16 22 12 8 Rudar Velenje 12 3 3 6 10 21 12 ------------------------- 9 Triglav Gorenjska 12 3 2 7 8 11 11 ------------------------- 10 Mura 05 13 3 1 9 15 25 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Aluminij Kidricevo v Rudar Velenje (1300) Triglav Gorenjska v Maribor (1300)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.