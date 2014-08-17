Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 ND Gorica 4 NK Radomlje 0 Saturday, August 16 Domzale 2 NK Krka 0 MIK Celje 3 Maribor 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Rudar Velenje 0 Friday, August 15 NK Zavrc 1 Koper 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Domzale 5 5 0 0 7 0 15 ------------------------- 2 NK Zavrc 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 5 3 0 2 8 3 9 ------------------------- 5 Maribor 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 6 Koper 4 2 0 2 3 4 6 7 ND Gorica 5 1 0 4 6 6 3 8 Rudar Velenje 5 1 0 4 2 7 3 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 5 1 0 4 5 12 3 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 5 0 0 5 5 15 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8