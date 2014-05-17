Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Domzale 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 ND Gorica 1 Maribor 2 NK Zavrc 1 Koper 2 Rudar Velenje 4 NK Krka 2 Triglav Gorenjska 0 MIK Celje 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Maribor 35 24 4 7 78 31 76 ------------------------- 2 Koper 35 20 6 9 49 35 66 3 Rudar Velenje 35 18 9 8 54 30 63 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 35 15 10 10 58 32 55 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 35 16 5 14 56 60 53 6 Domzale 35 10 14 11 47 36 44 7 Olimpija Ljubljana 35 11 6 18 35 54 39 8 MIK Celje 35 10 7 18 30 56 37 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 35 7 7 21 28 64 28 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 35 6 8 21 34 71 26 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.