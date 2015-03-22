Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Domzale 0 Maribor 0 NK Krka 3 Koper 0 Saturday, March 21 ND Gorica 3 Rudar Velenje 0 MIK Celje 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Friday, March 20 NK Zavrc 1 NK Radomlje 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 24 17 3 4 46 21 54 ------------------------- 2 MIK Celje 25 14 8 3 37 12 50 3 Domzale 25 15 4 6 29 13 49 ------------------------- 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 24 12 7 5 42 18 43 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 25 12 2 11 25 34 38 6 Koper 25 10 1 14 25 39 31 7 Rudar Velenje 25 7 8 10 27 27 29 8 ND Gorica 25 6 4 15 23 34 22 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 25 6 4 15 25 39 22 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 25 3 3 19 13 55 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.