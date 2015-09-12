Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
ND Gorica 1 Maribor 4
Rudar Velenje 4 MIK Celje 0
Friday, September 11
NK Krka 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 3
NK Zavrc 1 Koper 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 9 7 1 1 27 5 22
-------------------------
2 ND Gorica 9 7 0 2 21 16 21
3 Maribor 9 4 3 2 14 10 15
-------------------------
4 Domzale 8 4 1 3 14 8 13
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 9 3 3 3 7 8 12
6 Rudar Velenje 9 2 3 4 10 13 9
7 NK Krka 9 2 3 4 9 16 9
8 Koper 9 2 2 5 12 17 8
-------------------------
9 NK Krsko 8 2 2 4 5 11 8
-------------------------
10 MIK Celje 9 1 2 6 6 21 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Domzale v NK Krsko (1545)