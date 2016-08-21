Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 NK Krsko 1 MIK Celje 0 Maribor 0 Aluminij Kidricevo 2 Saturday, August 20 Koper 3 NK Radomlje 0 Domzale 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 Rudar Velenje 1 ND Gorica 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 2 ND Gorica 6 4 0 2 8 5 12 3 Domzale 6 3 2 1 10 6 11 ------------------------- 4 Koper 6 3 0 3 6 6 9 ------------------------- 5 Maribor 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 6 NK Krsko 6 2 2 2 5 8 8 7 Aluminij Kidricevo 6 2 1 3 9 9 7 8 MIK Celje 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 ------------------------- 9 Rudar Velenje 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 6 0 2 4 3 11 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)