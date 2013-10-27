Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 MIK Celje 1 Maribor 0 Saturday, October 26 Domzale 0 Rudar Velenje 0 ND Gorica 3 Koper 0 Triglav Gorenjska 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Friday, October 25 NK Zavrc 3 NK Krka 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 14 9 2 3 31 9 29 ------------------------- 2 Koper 15 8 3 4 20 17 27 3 NK Zavrc 15 8 3 4 24 22 27 ------------------------- 4 Rudar Velenje 15 7 5 3 18 13 26 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 15 7 4 4 27 14 25 6 Domzale 15 5 6 4 23 15 21 7 MIK Celje 15 5 2 8 13 23 17 8 Olimpija Ljubljana 14 5 1 8 18 22 16 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 15 3 2 10 11 32 11 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 15 2 2 11 9 27 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.