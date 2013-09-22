Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
NK Zavrc 1 Maribor 0
Saturday, September 21
Domzale 4 MIK Celje 0
ND Gorica 3 Triglav Gorenjska 1
NK Krka 0 Koper 1
Rudar Velenje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 9 7 1 1 22 5 22
-------------------------
2 NK Zavrc 10 6 2 2 16 13 20
3 ND Gorica 10 5 3 2 17 9 18
-------------------------
4 Koper 10 5 3 2 13 12 18
-------------------------
5 Rudar Velenje 9 5 1 3 13 10 16
6 Olimpija Ljubljana 9 4 1 4 17 16 13
7 Domzale 10 3 3 4 13 12 12
8 MIK Celje 10 2 2 6 8 18 8
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 9 1 1 7 8 19 4
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 10 1 1 8 6 19 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation