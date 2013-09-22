Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 NK Zavrc 1 Maribor 0 Saturday, September 21 Domzale 4 MIK Celje 0 ND Gorica 3 Triglav Gorenjska 1 NK Krka 0 Koper 1 Rudar Velenje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 9 7 1 1 22 5 22 ------------------------- 2 NK Zavrc 10 6 2 2 16 13 20 3 ND Gorica 10 5 3 2 17 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Koper 10 5 3 2 13 12 18 ------------------------- 5 Rudar Velenje 9 5 1 3 13 10 16 6 Olimpija Ljubljana 9 4 1 4 17 16 13 7 Domzale 10 3 3 4 13 12 12 8 MIK Celje 10 2 2 6 8 18 8 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 9 1 1 7 8 19 4 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 10 1 1 8 6 19 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation