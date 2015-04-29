April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 29
Domzale 2 NK Zavrc 3
Koper 2 ND Gorica 0
NK Krka 0 MIK Celje 4
Maribor 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 1
Rudar Velenje 3 NK Radomlje 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 30 20 5 5 62 28 65
-------------------------
2 MIK Celje 30 16 10 4 46 18 58
3 Domzale 30 17 5 8 37 18 56
-------------------------
4 Olimpija Ljubljana 30 14 10 6 47 23 52
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 30 13 4 13 30 41 43
6 Rudar Velenje 30 10 10 10 37 32 40
7 Koper 30 12 3 15 32 45 39
8 ND Gorica 30 7 6 17 29 41 27
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 30 6 7 17 28 49 25
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 30 3 4 23 17 70 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Olimpija Ljubljana v NK Radomlje (1400)
ND Gorica v Maribor (1500)
MIK Celje v Koper (1600)
NK Zavrc v NK Krka (1800)
Domzale v Rudar Velenje (1805)