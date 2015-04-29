April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 Domzale 2 NK Zavrc 3 Koper 2 ND Gorica 0 NK Krka 0 MIK Celje 4 Maribor 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 1 Rudar Velenje 3 NK Radomlje 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 30 20 5 5 62 28 65 ------------------------- 2 MIK Celje 30 16 10 4 46 18 58 3 Domzale 30 17 5 8 37 18 56 ------------------------- 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 30 14 10 6 47 23 52 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 30 13 4 13 30 41 43 6 Rudar Velenje 30 10 10 10 37 32 40 7 Koper 30 12 3 15 32 45 39 8 ND Gorica 30 7 6 17 29 41 27 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 30 6 7 17 28 49 25 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 30 3 4 23 17 70 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 2 Olimpija Ljubljana v NK Radomlje (1400) ND Gorica v Maribor (1500) MIK Celje v Koper (1600) NK Zavrc v NK Krka (1800) Domzale v Rudar Velenje (1805)