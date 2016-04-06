April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 6
Domzale 1 Koper 1
ND Gorica 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 1
MIK Celje 0 NK Krsko 1
NK Krka 1 Rudar Velenje 5
NK Zavrc 0 Maribor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 28 17 7 4 63 19 58
-------------------------
2 Maribor 28 15 9 4 62 25 54
3 Domzale 28 12 10 6 40 23 46
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 28 12 6 10 40 40 42
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 28 9 9 10 29 32 36
6 Rudar Velenje 28 8 7 13 26 43 31
7 NK Krsko 28 8 7 13 19 41 31
8 Koper 28 8 6 14 31 43 30
-------------------------
9 MIK Celje 28 6 10 12 20 41 28
-------------------------
10 NK Krka 28 6 7 15 22 45 25
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation