Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Koper 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 1
Saturday, December 7
Domzale 4 Triglav Gorenjska 1
NK Krka 0 ND Gorica 1
Rudar Velenje 0 Maribor 1
Friday, December 6
NK Zavrc 3 MIK Celje 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 19 12 2 5 43 19 38
-------------------------
2 Koper 20 11 3 6 24 20 36
3 NK Zavrc 20 11 3 6 34 31 36
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 20 10 5 5 37 19 35
-------------------------
5 Rudar Velenje 20 9 5 6 24 16 32
6 Olimpija Ljubljana 19 8 2 9 26 30 26
7 Domzale 20 6 7 7 31 24 25
8 MIK Celje 20 6 4 10 16 29 22
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 20 4 3 13 15 38 15
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 20 3 4 13 17 41 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation