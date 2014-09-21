Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
NK Krka 0 NK Radomlje 0
NK Zavrc 0 ND Gorica 0
Saturday, September 20
Domzale 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0
Koper 1 Maribor 2
MIK Celje 1 Rudar Velenje 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 9 8 1 0 12 0 25
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 8 5 3 0 13 3 18
3 Maribor 8 6 0 2 14 9 18
-------------------------
4 NK Zavrc 9 5 1 3 9 10 16
-------------------------
5 MIK Celje 9 4 3 2 13 5 15
6 Koper 9 4 0 5 11 12 12
7 Rudar Velenje 9 3 1 5 10 13 10
8 ND Gorica 9 1 3 5 8 9 6
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 9 1 1 7 7 20 4
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 9 0 1 8 6 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation