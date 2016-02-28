Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
NK Krka 3 Domzale 1
Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Koper 0
Saturday, February 27
ND Gorica 2 NK Zavrc 2
Maribor 0 MIK Celje 1
Rudar Velenje 0 NK Krsko 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 23 15 4 4 55 18 49
-------------------------
2 Maribor 23 12 7 4 55 24 43
3 Domzale 23 10 8 5 33 17 38
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 23 11 3 9 36 35 36
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 23 8 7 8 27 28 31
6 MIK Celje 23 6 8 9 19 36 26
7 NK Krka 23 6 7 10 20 32 25
8 Koper 23 6 4 13 25 39 22
-------------------------
9 Rudar Velenje 23 5 7 11 18 34 22
-------------------------
10 NK Krsko 23 5 7 11 12 37 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation