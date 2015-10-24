Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
NK Zavrc 0 MIK Celje 1
Olimpija Ljubljana Maribor Postponed
Rudar Velenje 1 Koper 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 14 10 2 2 38 9 32
-------------------------
2 ND Gorica 14 9 1 4 26 22 28
3 Domzale 14 7 4 3 22 10 25
-------------------------
4 Maribor 14 7 4 3 26 15 25
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 15 6 4 5 16 15 22
6 Rudar Velenje 15 4 6 5 14 16 18
7 NK Krka 14 3 5 6 11 22 14
8 Koper 15 3 3 9 18 26 12
-------------------------
9 MIK Celje 15 2 5 8 10 27 11
-------------------------
10 NK Krsko 14 2 4 8 6 25 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 24
Olimpija Ljubljana v Maribor (1800) Postponed
Sunday, October 25
NK Krka v NK Krsko (1300)
ND Gorica v Domzale (1645)