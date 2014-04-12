April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 12
Koper 2 NK Zavrc 1
MIK Celje 2 Triglav Gorenjska 0
NK Krka 1 Rudar Velenje 1
Maribor 2 ND Gorica 0
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Domzale 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 26 16 4 6 57 26 52
-------------------------
2 Koper 26 14 5 7 34 29 47
3 Rudar Velenje 26 12 8 6 37 21 44
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 26 11 8 7 41 24 41
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 26 11 4 11 39 45 37
6 Domzale 26 9 9 8 41 29 36
7 Olimpija Ljubljana 26 9 6 11 29 35 33
8 MIK Celje 26 8 6 12 24 36 30
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 26 6 4 16 21 47 22
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 26 4 6 16 24 55 18
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation