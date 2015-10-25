Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 ND Gorica 0 Domzale 1 NK Krka 2 NK Krsko 0 Saturday, October 24 NK Zavrc 0 MIK Celje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana Maribor Postponed Rudar Velenje 1 Koper 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 14 10 2 2 38 9 32 ------------------------- 2 Domzale 15 8 4 3 23 10 28 3 ND Gorica 15 9 1 5 26 23 28 ------------------------- 4 Maribor 14 7 4 3 26 15 25 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 15 6 4 5 16 15 22 6 Rudar Velenje 15 4 6 5 14 16 18 7 NK Krka 15 4 5 6 13 22 17 8 Koper 15 3 3 9 18 26 12 ------------------------- 9 MIK Celje 15 2 5 8 10 27 11 ------------------------- 10 NK Krsko 15 2 4 9 6 27 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 24 Olimpija Ljubljana v Maribor (1800) Postponed