Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 ND Gorica 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 NK Krka 0 Rudar Velenje 0 NK Zavrc 2 Maribor 1 Friday, September 18 MIK Celje 0 NK Krsko 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 10 8 1 1 30 5 25 ------------------------- 2 ND Gorica 10 7 0 3 21 19 21 3 Domzale 9 5 1 3 16 8 16 ------------------------- 4 Maribor 10 4 3 3 15 12 15 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 10 4 3 3 9 9 15 6 Rudar Velenje 10 2 4 4 10 13 10 7 NK Krka 10 2 4 4 9 16 10 8 NK Krsko 10 2 3 5 5 13 9 ------------------------- 9 Koper 9 2 2 5 12 17 8 ------------------------- 10 MIK Celje 10 1 3 6 6 21 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Domzale v Koper (1545)