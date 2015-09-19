Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
ND Gorica 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 3
NK Krka 0 Rudar Velenje 0
NK Zavrc 2 Maribor 1
Friday, September 18
MIK Celje 0 NK Krsko 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 10 8 1 1 30 5 25
-------------------------
2 ND Gorica 10 7 0 3 21 19 21
3 Domzale 9 5 1 3 16 8 16
-------------------------
4 Maribor 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 10 4 3 3 9 9 15
6 Rudar Velenje 10 2 4 4 10 13 10
7 NK Krka 10 2 4 4 9 16 10
8 NK Krsko 10 2 3 5 5 13 9
-------------------------
9 Koper 9 2 2 5 12 17 8
-------------------------
10 MIK Celje 10 1 3 6 6 21 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Domzale v Koper (1545)