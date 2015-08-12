Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 12
NK Krka 0 Domzale 4
Maribor 1 MIK Celje 0
Olimpija Ljubljana 4 Koper 1
Rudar Velenje 1 NK Krsko 1
Tuesday, August 11
ND Gorica 3 NK Zavrc 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 ND Gorica 5 4 0 1 11 8 12
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 5 3 1 1 10 4 10
3 Maribor 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
-------------------------
4 Domzale 5 3 0 2 9 5 9
-------------------------
5 NK Krsko 5 2 1 2 4 7 7
5 NK Krka 5 2 1 2 4 7 7
7 NK Zavrc 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
8 Rudar Velenje 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
-------------------------
9 Koper 5 1 1 3 6 10 4
-------------------------
10 MIK Celje 5 0 2 3 4 7 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation