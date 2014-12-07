Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
NK Krka 0 ND Gorica 2
Saturday, December 6
Domzale 0 MIK Celje 1
Koper 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 1
Maribor 4 NK Radomlje 1
Rudar Velenje 7 NK Zavrc 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 20 14 2 4 27 10 44
-------------------------
2 Maribor 19 13 2 4 36 19 41
3 MIK Celje 20 11 7 2 33 9 40
-------------------------
4 Olimpija Ljubljana 19 10 5 4 35 16 35
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 20 9 2 9 20 28 29
6 Rudar Velenje 20 7 5 8 27 23 26
7 Koper 20 8 1 11 21 32 25
8 ND Gorica 20 5 3 12 17 24 18
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 20 4 3 13 17 35 15
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 20 2 2 16 12 49 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation