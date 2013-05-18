Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Mura 05 3 Koper 0 ND Gorica 0 Triglav Gorenjska 0 Maribor 5 MIK Celje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Aluminij Kidricevo 0 Rudar Velenje 0 Domzale 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Maribor 34 24 5 5 77 30 77 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 34 19 7 8 68 35 64 3 Koper 34 14 12 8 50 39 54 ------------------------- 4 Domzale 34 15 9 10 38 34 54 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 34 11 12 11 34 36 45 6 Triglav Gorenjska 34 9 11 14 35 44 38 7 ND Gorica 34 9 11 14 42 55 38 8 Rudar Velenje 34 10 7 17 37 55 37 ------------------------- 9 Mura 05 34 8 6 20 41 65 30 ------------------------- 10 Aluminij Kidricevo 34 7 8 19 33 62 29 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.