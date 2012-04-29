Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday ND Gorica 0 Koper 1 Triglav Gorenjska 0 Mura 05 3
Saturday, April 28 Rudar Velenje 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 3
Friday, April 27 Domzale 0 Maribor 2 Nafta Lendava 1 MIK Celje 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Maribor 32 23 6 3 79 30 75 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 33 17 8 8 54 34 59 3 Mura 05 32 16 5 11 45 39 53 ------------------------- 4 Koper 32 14 9 9 44 33 51 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 32 13 9 10 44 33 48 6 Rudar Velenje 32 10 9 13 48 46 39 7 MIK Celje 32 9 9 14 39 46 36 8 Domzale 32 10 6 16 36 49 36 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 32 5 9 18 31 61 24 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 33 6 6 21 15 64 24 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.