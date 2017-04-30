Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Aluminij Kidricevo 3 NK Radomlje 1 MIK Celje 2 Koper 2 Saturday, April 29 ND Gorica 0 NK Krsko 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Maribor 0 Friday, April 28 Domzale 3 Rudar Velenje 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 31 20 8 3 58 22 68 ------------------------- 2 Domzale 31 16 6 9 60 34 54 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 31 15 8 8 42 28 53 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 31 13 10 8 41 35 49 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 31 12 9 10 39 35 45 6 Koper 31 10 12 9 34 37 42 7 Rudar Velenje 31 9 8 14 41 46 35 8 Aluminij Kidricevo 31 8 8 15 32 47 32 ------------------------- 9 NK Krsko 31 6 13 12 33 46 31 ------------------------- R10 NK Radomlje 31 1 8 22 22 72 11 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara