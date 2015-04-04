Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 ND Gorica 2 MIK Celje 2 Maribor 2 NK Krka 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 NK Zavrc 1 Rudar Velenje 2 Koper 2 Friday, April 3 NK Radomlje 0 Domzale 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 25 17 4 4 48 23 55 ------------------------- 2 Domzale 26 16 4 6 32 13 52 3 MIK Celje 26 14 9 3 39 14 51 ------------------------- 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 25 13 7 5 45 19 46 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 26 12 2 12 26 37 38 6 Koper 26 10 2 14 27 41 32 7 Rudar Velenje 26 7 9 10 29 29 30 8 ND Gorica 26 6 5 15 25 36 23 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 26 6 5 15 27 41 23 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 26 3 3 20 13 58 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.