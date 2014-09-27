Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
MIK Celje 2 Domzale 0
NK Radomlje 0 Maribor 0
Olimpija Ljubljana 4 Koper 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 11 9 1 1 15 2 28
-------------------------
2 Maribor 10 7 1 2 15 9 22
3 Olimpija Ljubljana 10 6 3 1 18 5 21
-------------------------
4 MIK Celje 11 5 4 2 15 5 19
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 10 5 2 3 9 10 17
6 Koper 11 4 0 7 12 18 12
7 Rudar Velenje 10 3 1 6 10 14 10
8 NK Krka 10 2 1 7 9 21 7
-------------------------
9 ND Gorica 10 1 3 6 8 12 6
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 11 1 2 8 8 23 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
NK Zavrc v Rudar Velenje (1400)
Monday, September 29
ND Gorica v NK Krka (1400)