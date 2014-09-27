Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 MIK Celje 2 Domzale 0 NK Radomlje 0 Maribor 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 4 Koper 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Domzale 11 9 1 1 15 2 28 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 10 7 1 2 15 9 22 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 10 6 3 1 18 5 21 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 11 5 4 2 15 5 19 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 10 5 2 3 9 10 17 6 Koper 11 4 0 7 12 18 12 7 Rudar Velenje 10 3 1 6 10 14 10 8 NK Krka 10 2 1 7 9 21 7 ------------------------- 9 ND Gorica 10 1 3 6 8 12 6 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 11 1 2 8 8 23 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 NK Zavrc v Rudar Velenje (1400) Monday, September 29 ND Gorica v NK Krka (1400)