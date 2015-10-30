Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 30
NK Krsko 1 ND Gorica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 14 10 2 2 38 9 32
-------------------------
2 Domzale 15 8 4 3 23 10 28
3 ND Gorica 16 9 1 6 26 24 28
-------------------------
4 Maribor 14 7 4 3 26 15 25
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 15 6 4 5 16 15 22
6 Rudar Velenje 15 4 6 5 14 16 18
7 NK Krka 15 4 5 6 13 22 17
8 NK Krsko 16 3 4 9 7 27 13
-------------------------
9 Koper 15 3 3 9 18 26 12
-------------------------
10 MIK Celje 15 2 5 8 10 27 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Domzale v NK Zavrc (1430)
MIK Celje v Olimpija Ljubljana (1430)
Maribor v Rudar Velenje (1645)
Koper v NK Krka (1900)