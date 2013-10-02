Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 2
NK Krka 0 Rudar Velenje 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 11 7 2 2 24 8 23
-------------------------
2 NK Zavrc 12 7 2 3 19 16 23
3 Rudar Velenje 12 6 3 3 15 11 21
-------------------------
4 Koper 12 6 3 3 15 14 21
-------------------------
5 ND Gorica 12 5 4 3 19 12 19
6 Domzale 12 4 4 4 17 13 16
7 Olimpija Ljubljana 11 5 1 5 18 17 16
8 NK Krka 12 3 2 7 11 20 11
-------------------------
9 MIK Celje 12 3 2 7 10 20 11
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 12 1 1 10 7 24 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 5
MIK Celje v Koper (1530)
ND Gorica v NK Zavrc (1600)
Domzale v NK Krka (1700)
Sunday, October 6
Triglav Gorenjska v Rudar Velenje (1300)
Maribor v Olimpija Ljubljana (1500)