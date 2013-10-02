Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 2 NK Krka 0 Rudar Velenje 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 11 7 2 2 24 8 23 ------------------------- 2 NK Zavrc 12 7 2 3 19 16 23 3 Rudar Velenje 12 6 3 3 15 11 21 ------------------------- 4 Koper 12 6 3 3 15 14 21 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 12 5 4 3 19 12 19 6 Domzale 12 4 4 4 17 13 16 7 Olimpija Ljubljana 11 5 1 5 18 17 16 8 NK Krka 12 3 2 7 11 20 11 ------------------------- 9 MIK Celje 12 3 2 7 10 20 11 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 12 1 1 10 7 24 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 5 MIK Celje v Koper (1530) ND Gorica v NK Zavrc (1600) Domzale v NK Krka (1700) Sunday, October 6 Triglav Gorenjska v Rudar Velenje (1300) Maribor v Olimpija Ljubljana (1500)