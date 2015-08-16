Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Maribor 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 3
Saturday, August 15
Domzale 2 ND Gorica 3
Koper 1 Rudar Velenje 1
NK Krsko 0 NK Krka 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 ND Gorica 6 5 0 1 14 10 15
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 6 4 1 1 13 4 13
3 Maribor 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
-------------------------
4 Domzale 6 3 0 3 11 8 9
-------------------------
5 NK Krsko 6 2 2 2 4 7 8
5 NK Krka 6 2 2 2 4 7 8
7 Rudar Velenje 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
8 NK Zavrc 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
-------------------------
9 Koper 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
-------------------------
10 MIK Celje 5 0 2 3 4 7 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 17
MIK Celje v NK Zavrc (1815)