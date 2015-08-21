Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 21
NK Zavrc 0 Domzale 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 ND Gorica 6 5 0 1 14 10 15
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 6 4 1 1 13 4 13
3 Domzale 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
-------------------------
4 Maribor 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
-------------------------
5 NK Krsko 6 2 2 2 4 7 8
5 NK Krka 6 2 2 2 4 7 8
7 NK Zavrc 7 1 3 3 5 8 6
8 MIK Celje 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
8 Rudar Velenje 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
-------------------------
10 Koper 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 22
Rudar Velenje v Maribor (1545)
Sunday, August 23
ND Gorica v NK Krsko (1500)
NK Krka v Koper (1500)
Olimpija Ljubljana v MIK Celje (1545)