UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ronaldo turns boos to cheers for Real as rivals slip up
* Sevilla lose 3-1 at Espanyol after Pareja dismissal (Recasts with Real Madrid result, adds Zidane quotes)
Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 NK Krsko 1 Sunday, July 31 Aluminij Kidricevo 2 MIK Celje 4 Domzale 2 Maribor 2 Saturday, July 30 ND Gorica 2 NK Radomlje 1 Rudar Velenje 2 Koper 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 3 MIK Celje 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 ------------------------- 5 Domzale 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 6 Rudar Velenje 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 7 Koper 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 8 NK Krsko 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 3 0 0 3 2 7 0 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
* Sevilla lose 3-1 at Espanyol after Pareja dismissal (Recasts with Real Madrid result, adds Zidane quotes)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 15 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) 14 Andrea Belotti (Torino) 13 Dries Mertens (Napoli) 11 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 10 Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) 9 Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Iago Falque (Torino) Cyril The
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 29 Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.